Nelsonville-York collected a solid win over Newark Catholic in a 21-9 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Nelsonville-York a 7-3 lead over Newark Catholic.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Nelsonville-York moved to a 14-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Newark Catholic and Nelsonville-York faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Newark Catholic High School.

