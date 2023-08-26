Johnstown didn’t flinch, finally repelling Coshocton 44-36 at Coshocton High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Coshocton, as it began with a 15-8 edge over Johnstown through the end of the first quarter.

The Redskins took a 29-24 lead over the Johnnies heading to the halftime locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

It took a 20-7 rally, but the Johnnies were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

