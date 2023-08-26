Thornville Sheridan didn’t flinch, finally repelling Pataskala Watkins Memorial 24-19 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Thornville Sheridan took an early lead by forging a 9-0 margin over Pataskala Watkins Memorial after the first quarter.

The Generals’ offense moved in front for a 17-6 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Generals chalked up this decision in spite of the Warriors’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Thornville Sheridan squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.