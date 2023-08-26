Heath controlled the action to earn an impressive 46-17 win against Newark Licking Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 27-10 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Heath thundered to a 39-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Newark Licking Valley and Heath faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.