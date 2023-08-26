A suffocating defense helped Granville handle Bellville Clear Fork 15-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Granville darted in front of Bellville Clear Fork 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Aces fought to a 15-0 halftime margin at the Colts’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

