A suffocating defense helped Ontario handle Centerburg 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Ontario roared in front of Centerburg 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Ontario stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

