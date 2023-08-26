Kenton’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Ottawa-Glandorf 52-29 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Kenton jumped in front of Ottawa-Glandorf 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans drew within 20-14 at the intermission.

Ottawa-Glandorf moved ahead of Kenton 27-20 to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 32-2 rally, but the Wildcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Kenton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

