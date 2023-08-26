Van Wert rallied over Lima Bath for an inspiring 64-42 victory in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Lima Bath showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Van Wert as the first quarter ended.

A halftime tie at 35-35 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Van Wert darted to a 49-35 bulge over Lima Bath as the fourth quarter began.

Conditioning showed as the Cougars outscored the Wildcats 15-7 in the final quarter.

Last season, Van Wert and Lima Bath squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lima Bath High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.