Tiffin Calvert used overtime to slip past Monroeville 35-34 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Tiffin Calvert took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Monroeville after the first quarter.

The Senecas fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Monroeville didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 28-21 in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Senecas and the Eagles locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as Tiffin Calvert added to its advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Monroeville squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Monroeville High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Tiffin Calvert squared off with Sycamore Mohawk in a football game.

