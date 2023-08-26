Springfield Shawnee raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-7 win over Cincinnati Madeira in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Braves fought to a 7-0 intermission margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Springfield Shawnee breathed fire to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the final quarter.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.