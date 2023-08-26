Defense dominated as Richwood North Union pitched a 41-0 shutout of North Lewisburg Triad in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Richwood North Union jumped in front of North Lewisburg Triad 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened a monstrous 41-0 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Richwood North Union and North Lewisburg Triad squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

