Lewistown Indian Lake notched a win against Milford Center Fairbanks 22-6 at Lewistown Indian Lake High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Lewistown Indian Lake darted in front of Milford Center Fairbanks 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Lakers’ offense moved in front for a 13-6 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Lakers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 9-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and Lewistown Indian Lake squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.