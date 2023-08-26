A suffocating defense helped Minster handle St. Paris Graham 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Minster steamrolled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Minster and St Paris Graham squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Minster High School.

