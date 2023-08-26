London sent Chillicothe home scoreless in a 21-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

London took an early lead by forging a 13-0 margin over Chillicothe after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Red Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, London and Chillicothe faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at London High School.

