Plain City Jonathan Alder overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 56-35 win over Delaware Buckeye Valley during this Ohio football game.

Delaware Buckeye Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-14 advantage over Plain City Jonathan Alder as the first quarter ended.

The Pioneers kept a 35-21 intermission margin at the Barons’ expense.

Plain City Jonathan Alder steamrolled to a 49-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Plain City Jonathan Alder and Delaware Buckeye Valley played in a 21-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

