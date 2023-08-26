Hamler Patrick Henry dominated Haviland Wayne Trace 34-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Hamler Patrick Henry took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Haviland Wayne Trace after the first quarter.

The Patriots opened a huge 34-8 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

Haviland Wayne Trace clawed to within 34-12 through the third quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Haviland Wayne Trace played in a 17-6 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

