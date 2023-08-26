Ottawa Hills recorded a big victory over Metamora Evergreen 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Green Bears fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Ottawa Hills jumped to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ottawa Hills and Metamora Evergreen faced off on Sept. 1, 2022 at Ottawa Hills High School.

