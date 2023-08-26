It was a tough night for Rossford which was overmatched by Port Clinton in this 52-21 verdict.

Port Clinton took an early lead by forging a 14-6 margin over Rossford after the first quarter.

The Redskins’ offense stormed in front for a 38-21 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Redskins put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 14-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Port Clinton and Rossford squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Rossford High School.

