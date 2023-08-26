Millbury Lake sent Northwood home scoreless in a 33-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Millbury Lake jumped in front of Northwood 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers’ offense thundered in front for a 28-0 lead over the Rangers at halftime.

Millbury Lake pulled to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Northwood and Millbury Lake faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Millbury Lake High School.

