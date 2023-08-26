Upper Sandusky notched a win against Mt. Gilead 26-12 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Upper Sandusky took an early lead by forging a 6-0 margin over Mt. Gilead after the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 12-0 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Mt. Gilead rallied in the third quarter by making it 20-12.

There was no room for doubt as the Rams added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Upper Sandusky and Mt Gilead faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Upper Sandusky High School.

