Spencerville dismissed Paulding by a 35-8 count on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Spencerville a 14-0 lead over Paulding.

The Bearcats fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Paulding climbed back to within 21-8.

The Bearcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Spencerville and Paulding squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Paulding High School.

