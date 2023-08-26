Toledo Central Catholic rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 35-8 win over Toledo Whitmer in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Toledo Central Catholic jumped in front of Toledo Whitmer 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Fighting Irish’s advantage was wide enough to weather the Panthers’ 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Toledo Central Catholic and Toledo Whitmer faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.