Holland Springfield handed Toledo Rogers a tough 30-20 loss on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Holland Springfield took an early lead by forging a 16-8 margin over Toledo Rogers after the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Rams got within 16-14.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Blue Devils outscored the Rams 14-6 in the fourth quarter.

