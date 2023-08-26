Perrysburg eventually took victory away from Marysville 17-14 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Perrysburg a 7-0 lead over Marysville.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Perrysburg and Marysville locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Yellow Jackets outscored the Monarchs 3-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Marysville and Perrysburg squared off on Nov. 5, 2021 at Marysville High School.

