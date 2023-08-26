After jumping in front early, Oregon Clay held off Sylvania Northview squad for a 42-35 win on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Oregon Clay moved in front of Sylvania Northview 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Wildcats made it 28-21.

Oregon Clay and Sylvania Northview each scored in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 42-35.

Last season, Oregon Clay and Sylvania Northview squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Oregon Clay High School.

