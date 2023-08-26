Liberty Center rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 47-6 win over Napoleon in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Liberty Center opened with a 21-0 advantage over Napoleon through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Tigers added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Liberty Center and Napoleon played in a 35-21 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Napoleon faced off against Defiance.

