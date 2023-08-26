Pemberville Eastwood’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Bloomdale Elmwood 42-7 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Pemberville Eastwood darted in front of Bloomdale Elmwood 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Royals.

Pemberville Eastwood charged to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Bloomdale Elmwood and Pemberville Eastwood played in a 28-7 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.