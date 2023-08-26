Shelby controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 50-19 victory over Lexington during this Ohio football game.

Shelby jumped in front of Lexington 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Minutemen made it 22-6.

Shelby breathed fire to a 36-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Whippets held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

