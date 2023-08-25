Fort Mitchell Dixie Heights earned a convincing 33-8 win over Cincinnati Hughes in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Fort Mitchell Dixie Heights darted in front of Cincinnati Hughes 13-8 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Colonels and the Big Red were both scoreless.

Fort Mitchell Dixie Heights charged to a 27-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Colonels outscored the Big Red 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

