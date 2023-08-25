Cincinnati Country Day unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bradford 33-6 Friday during this Ohio football game.

Cincinnati Country Day took an early lead by forging a 13-0 margin over Bradford after the first quarter.

The Nighthawks opened a lopsided 20-0 gap over the Railroaders at halftime.

Cincinnati Country Day stormed to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Nighthawks and the Railroaders each scored in the fourth quarter.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.