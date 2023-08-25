Caldwell dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-14 win over Waterford in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Caldwell opened with a 7-6 advantage over Waterford through the first quarter.

The Redskins fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Waterford got within 34-14.

The Redskins’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Last season, Waterford and Caldwell faced off on Oct. 15, 2021 at Waterford High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Waterford squared off with Albany Alexander in a football game.

