A swift early pace pushed Chillicothe Southeastern past London Madison-Plains Friday 27-6 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Chillicothe Southeastern took an early lead by forging a 20-6 margin over London Madison-Plains after the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

The Panthers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

