Beaver Eastern pushed past Chillicothe Huntington for a 31-14 win for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Beaver Eastern and Chillicothe Huntington were both scoreless.

The Eagles registered an 18-0 advantage at intermission over the Huntsmen.

Chillicothe Huntington trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 25-8.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 31-14.

