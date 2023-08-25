Cincinnati College Prep was shaken, but pushed past Cincinnati Summit Country Day for a 22-9 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Cincinnati College Prep at the end of the first quarter.

The Silver Knights took a 9-8 lead over the Lions heading to the intermission locker room.

Cincinnati College Prep broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-9 lead over Cincinnati Summit Country Day.

The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

The last time Cincinnati College Prep and Cincinnati Summit Country Day played in a 22-21 game on Sept. 10, 2021.

