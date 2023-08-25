De Graff Riverside topped Springfield Northeastern 23-22 in a tough tilt on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Springfield Northeastern, as it began with a 10-0 edge over De Graff Riverside through the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates’ offense moved in front for a 17-16 lead over the Jets at halftime.

De Graff Riverside darted to a 23-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Pirates skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Springfield Northeastern and De Graff Riverside faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

