Batavia Clermont Northeastern collected a solid win over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian in a 33-21 verdict at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern took an early lead by forging a 14-7 margin over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian after the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a slim 20-7 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian each scored in the third quarter.

The Lions rallied in the final quarter, but the Rockets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian played in a 35-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

