Crown City South Gallia dominated Bidwell River Valley 34-13 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Crown City South Gallia opened with an 18-7 advantage over Bidwell River Valley through the first quarter.

Crown City South Gallia jumped to a 34-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

Last season, Bidwell River Valley and Crown City South Gallia squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

