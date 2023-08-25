Chesapeake posted a narrow 22-21 win over Minford in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Minford started on steady ground by forging a 21-7 lead over Chesapeake at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense moved in front for a 22-21 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Minford and Chesapeake faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Minford High School.

