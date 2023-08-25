Berlin Center Western Reserve fought ahead of Conneaut 28-24 in a close game in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The scoreboard showed Conneaut with a 21-14 lead over Berlin Center Western Reserve heading into the third quarter.

The Blue Devils pulled off a stirring 14-3 fourth quarter to trip the Spartans.

Last season, Conneaut and Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Conneaut faced off against Orwell Grand Valley.

