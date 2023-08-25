Blanchester eventually beat Batavia 35-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Blanchester a 14-13 lead over Batavia.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Blanchester jumped to a 28-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Blanchester and Batavia faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Batavia High School.

