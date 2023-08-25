Canton South handed Dover a tough 50-40 loss in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Tough to find an edge early, Canton South and Dover fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a meager 30-22 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Dover responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 36-34.

The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-6 stretch over the final quarter.

