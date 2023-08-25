Dayton Meadowdale eventually took victory away from Cincinnati Woodward 22-18 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Woodward, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Dayton Meadowdale through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs took a 12-7 lead over the Lions heading to the halftime locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Lions fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Bulldogs.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Columbus East.

