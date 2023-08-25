Gallipolis Gallia’s defense throttled The Plains Athens, resulting in a 30-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Gallipolis Gallia moved in front of The Plains Athens 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense stormed in front for a 27-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 3-0 points differential.

The last time Gallipolis Gallia and The Plains Athens played in a 38-15 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 17, The Plains Athens squared off with Duncan Falls Philo in a football game.

