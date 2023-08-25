Chagrin Falls Kenston raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-14 win over Chesterland West Geauga in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Chagrin Falls Kenston took an early lead by forging a 28-0 margin over Chesterland West Geauga after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Bombers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-14 stretch over the final quarter.

