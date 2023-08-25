Gates Mills Gilmour recorded a big victory over Warrensville Heights 49-18 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

The Lancers opened a close 27-12 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Gates Mills Gilmour pulled to a 49-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Warrensville Heights squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Warrensville Heights High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.