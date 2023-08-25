Cincinnati Anderson controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-14 win against Loveland on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Anderson took an early lead by forging an 8-0 margin over Loveland after the first quarter.

The Raptors fought to a 27-7 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Cincinnati Anderson jumped to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Raptors added to their advantage with a 14-7 margin in the closing period.

The last time Cincinnati Anderson and Loveland played in a 42-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

