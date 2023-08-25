Dayton Dunbar pushed past Columbus Walnut Ridge for a 34-14 win in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Dayton Dunbar took an early lead by forging an 8-0 margin over Columbus Walnut Ridge after the first quarter.

The Scots didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 16-12 at halftime.

Dayton Dunbar jumped to a 34-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Scots tried to respond in the final quarter with a 2-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

