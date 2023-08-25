Columbus East collected a solid win over Columbus Independence in a 32-22 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a meager 18-14 gap over the 76ers at halftime.

Columbus East darted to a 26-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The 76ers tried to respond in the fourth quarter with an 8-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Recently on Aug. 17, Columbus East squared off with Dayton Meadowdale in a football game.

