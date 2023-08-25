Clyde scored early and often to roll over Toledo Start 44-12 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Clyde took an early lead by forging a 17-0 margin over Toledo Start after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Clyde pulled to a 24-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fliers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 20-6 in the last stanza.

Last season, Clyde and Toledo Start faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Toledo Start High School.

