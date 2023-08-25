A suffocating defense helped Eastlake North handle Norwalk 35-0 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Eastlake North opened with a 14-0 advantage over Norwalk through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Eastlake North thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

